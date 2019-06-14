’I believe he’s still alive.’ Dad hopeful amid 4-day river search for 14-year-old son

Search underway for missing 14-year-old on swollen NC river Crews are searching for 14-year-old Ethan Danny Britt, who went missing while swimming in the South Fork Catawba River Monday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews are searching for 14-year-old Ethan Danny Britt, who went missing while swimming in the South Fork Catawba River Monday night.

As the search continued for 14-year-old Ethan Britt along the South Fork Catawba River, his parents remain hopeful.

“He just grew up liking the outdoors,” dad Ike Britt told WBTV in an interview Thursday. “He could’ve gotten up on the bank and got out. They can’t find him in the water, so, I mean, I’ve still got hope and believe he’s still alive.”

Ethan has been missing since he and a friend were swept up in what emergency officials described as treacherous, rain-swollen waters. They went onto the river at about 8 p.m. Monday, when the river “was flooding and near its crest of 14.1 feet,” according to a news release Thursday night by the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management.

Ethan’s friend was rescued Tuesday from an island in the middle of the river.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ike Britt told WBTV that he found what Ethan left behind before he and his friend went swimming.

“I went looking for him, down the creek,” Ike Britt said. “They pulled their shirts off, and shorts, and went down to the creek. I don’t know how they got down to the (South Fork) Catawba River.”





“Teenage boys, they’re going to get out in a creek,” Ethan’s grandmother, Myra Britt, told WBTV. “But you just wouldn’t imagine them going into the rapid water like they did. But they might have been daring each other, I don’t know. Because teenage boys do that.”

Said Ike Britt: “He likes adventure. He got stuck in the top of a tree one time, had to call the fire department to get him out.”

Ike Britt told WBTV that his son talks about entering the Marines when he’s old enough.

On Thursday, crews continued searching the river with drones, as emergency responders on the ground checked anything spotted by air. Specially trained dogs helped rescuers search Lake Wylie by boat.

Swift water teams were out again on Friday, this time on rafts. That was because water levels had dropped to just above 4 feet, preventing crews from using motorized boats, emergency officials said

Of Ethan’s whereabouts, Myra Britt said Thursday, “we’re just sitting here, thinking about it. He’s a strong boy. If he is still alive, he’s still holding on.”



