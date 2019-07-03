Details emerge about Ballantyne home explosion victims, as search for answers begins

Man is airlifted after being found under rubble of exploded house A house in Ballantyne was leveled after an explosion shook the neighborhood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A house in Ballantyne was leveled after an explosion shook the neighborhood.

Police have identified the woman killed in a Ballantyne home explosion Tuesday as 58-year-old Rania Karam, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.

She owned the home on James Jack Lane, county records show.

A man, Jebran Karam, was also in the house at the time of the explosion and survived, police said. He was airlifted to an area hospital, Charlotte Fire Department officials said Tuesday. He was badly hurt but conscious, fire officials said, and called 911 from inside the rubble. It took about three hours for rescuers to reach him. They said he had life-threatening injuries.

Rania Karam was found in the destroyed home around 9 p.m., seven hours after the explosion, fire officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials have not confirmed the relationship between Jebran and Rania Karam, though neighbors said a married couple lived in the home. There has been no update Wednesday on the condition of Jebran Karam, 59.

Jebran Karam works as a cardiologist at Raleigh General Hospital in West Virginia, the hospital confirmed.





“We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident,” the hospital staff wrote in a statement to the Observer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Karam family during this difficult time. Dr. Jebran Karam is a tremendous cardiologist, physician and advocate for his patients. We wish him a full and fast recovery.”

According to the hospital website, his medical school was Aleppo University, which is in Syria.

Two people, possibly relatives of the home owners, talk with an ATF investigator amidst the debris after a Tuesday explosion of a home in Ballantyne. Investigators from ATF, CFD and CMPD dug through the rubble of a home Ballantyne Wednesday, July 3, 2019. An explosion destroyed the south Charlotte house Tuesday afternoon, authorities said, and left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. The house in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane was last sold for $1.27 million in 2 015, county records show. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Authorities have not identified a cause of the blast, and CMPD Deputy Chief Gerald Smith told reporters that the male victim has no idea what happened.





Neighbor Alice Moran, 59, told the Observer that she spoke to Rania Karam’s mother and sister yesterday. The Karams had just gotten home from a trip to Chicago when the explosion happened, the women told Moran.

An investigation into what led up to the explosion is ongoing. Smith said it’s too early to rule out any potential cause. The incident is classified as “sudden/natural death investigation” on the CMPD report.

Charlotte Fire Department investigators and CMPD arson investigators are working on the case, which is typical after fires or explosions happen with no obvious cause, police said. Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also helping determine the explosion’s cause, an ATF spokesman said.

Gas company cooperating

In a statement Monday morning, Piedmont Natural Gas reported that gas lines in the area are operating safely, and no leaks were found Tuesday.

“Yesterday, our technicians tested and checked the Piedmont natural gas lines in the area, and no natural gas leaks on our lines were detected,” the statement said, adding that the gas company is cooperating with the investigation.

Natural gas companies such as Piedmont, like other utilities, are responsible only for the service line that connects to the meter outside a home, said Sam Watson, general counsel of the N.C. Utilities Commission.

“It is the utility’s job supply gas to the meter,” he said. “Anything behind the meter is the homeowner’s responsibility.”

Explosion affected neighbors

On Tuesday, two people in neighboring homes were treated for minor injuries after the explosion, according to Medic. The force of the blast damaged houses on both sides and across the street, fire officials said.

Two nearby homes, along with the scene of the explosion, were still blocked off Wednesday.

The house on James Jack Lane, near Ballantyne Country Club, sold for $1.27 million in 2015, county records show. It was two stories with more than 6,000 square feet of finished space, records show.

While the Charlotte Fire Department hasn’t said what destroyed the house, natural gas leaks that lead to explosions are not rare. Between 2012 and 2016, leaks or breaks were factors in natural gas ignitions that resulted in an average of 800 U.S. home fires, 20 civilian deaths and 50 civilian injuries each year, the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association says.





In April, a Durham coffee shop owner died and 25 other people were injured when a building exploded and collapsed after a gas line was punctured. At least 15 buildings were damaged in the explosion.

Last year, two people died when a landslide caused a gas leak that destroyed a house near Boone.

An explosion sparked by natural gas killed four people and injured dozens more at a ConAgra Foods plant in Garner in 2009.