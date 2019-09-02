Hurricane Dorian live update: Confidence increasing storm will impact Carolinas coast

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S.

3 p.m. Coast RTA announced will operate it normal fixed route and paratransit schedule through Tuesday, though it will suspend all services until further notice beginning Wednesday.

11:45 a.m. If you live in Pawleys Island you have about 48 hours to make a decision to stay or go. The Pawleys Island Police Department said that since the island is under evacuation orders it plans to restrict access beginning at noon Wednesday.

“Please use this time to secure all outdoor items & make preparations,” a department tweet says.

11:40 a.m. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department issued double red flags — which means no swimming — for the second consecutive day.

The department announced the decision Monday morning on social media, citing unsafe conditions due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm just off the coast of Florida.

“Thank you for helping us keep your families and our crews safe by not going more than ankle deep in the water!” a tweet reads.

11:15 a.m. Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane as sustained wind speeds dropped to 155 mph, according to National Weather Service. The storm is moving very slowly past the Bahamas toward the eastern coast of Florida.

The S.C. Department of Transportation suspended toll collections on the Cross Island Parkway to aid evacuation efforts, which are ordered to begin at noon for those living in Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties.

Conway announced that it is currently mobilizing sandbags and hopes to have them ready Tuesday afternoon at Sherwood Forest Park, 1601 Sherwood Dr.

10:20 a.m. Georgetown County will join Horry County in moving to OPCON 1 at noon today to coincide with the beginning of the governor’s evacuation orders. Their offices will be open Tuesday with normal operating hours, but a determination for Wednesday will be made tomorrow based on forecasts.

The county will also be opening an emergency shelter at noon at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Times and pickup locations for shuttle service to the shelter are available at www.gtcounty.org.

9:30 a.m. Confidence is increasing Monday morning that northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina will be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

In its latest briefing, the National Weather Service notes that the hurricane is expected to approach the Carolinas by midweek and exit Thursday night.

The immediate concerns include minor coastal flooding and strong rip currents, while concerns for later in the week include flooding rain, storm surge, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes, the NWS reports.

The overall confidence are moderate for direct impact because those impacts are likely three days away, according to NWS, but confidence is high for heavy rainfall and minor tidal flooding.

Horry County announced it will officially move to OPCON 1 at noon to support Gov. McMaster’s evacutation orders, and it will open it Emergency Operations Center at 10 a.m. While the school and state government offices will be closed Tuesday, county offices will remain open and operating on a normal schedule.

Recap from the weekend: Hurricane Dorian became a Category 5 hurricane with record wind as high as 185 mph, according to National Weather Service. As the path of the hurricane continues to move toward the eastern coast of Florida, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuation orders in several counties, including Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties. As part of McMaster’s order, both counties’ school districts will also be closed beginning Tuesday. Both counties and several municipalities, including Myrtle Beach, declared an emergency and moved to OPCON 2 in preparation for enacting emergency operations.