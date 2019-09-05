Hurricane Dorian live updates: Storm brings tornadoes, heavy winds, flooding. More to come

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

2:30 p.m. Thursday

Roads in Georgetown were impassable by water levels or traffic barriers by mid-afternoon. Branches and debris began littering roadways.

As of 12:30 p.m., there were more than 60 people at a shelter at Pleasant Hill Elementary in Hemingway, according to Georgetown County PIO Jackie Broach-Akers.

“Now is the time to hunker down,” Broach-Akers said, cautioning residents not to be out taking pictures of the storm. Drivers should never move road barriers or drive through high water, she said, adding that it would be a deadly decision.

2 p.m. Thursday

A civil emergency has been issued in Myrtle Beach prior to Hurricane Dorian’s arrival to the Grand Strand. The ordinance will be in effect until further notice.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has suspended service to areas south of Hwy. 521 due to unsafe wind conditions.

Georgetown County Fire/EMS has also suspended service to their entire service area until wind speeds subside to a safe level to put crews back on the roads.

Gov. Henry McMaster stressed during a press conference this afternoon that evacuation orders will remain in effect in Horry and Georgetown counties. Schools in counties under an evacuation order will also remain closed on Friday.

As the storm progresses, McMaster will lift evacuation orders in coordination with local law enforcement and emergency management officials.

1:30 p.m. Thursday

Ocean Lake Campground residents are advised to stay inside their homes with power lines downs throughout the compound.

Across the county line in nearby Brunswick County, homes in Carolina Shores were devastated by a tornado.

Multiple houses were severely damaged by tornadoes this morning in The Farm at Brunswick, a Carolina Shores community in North Carolina. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

The Farm at Brunswick home owner Brian Hess was in his house with his wife, two daughters and two grandchildren when the tornado hit.

He said a wooden beam came through the house, almost hitting his head.

“We heard the tornado come up, like a train,” he said. “I ran upstairs to try to get my daughter out. And that’s when it all hit the house and the house kind of exploded.”

1 p.m.

Water levels along area beaches will rise as high tide approaches. Storm surge will continue past high tide, according to the National Weather Service. Myrtle Beach will see high tide at 1:30 p.m. and Georgetown at 1:40 p.m

Residents are advised to stay sheltered.

Areas in North Myrtle Beach flood as Hurricane Dorian approaches Jason Lee

Emergency rescue service has been suspended for all areas south of Highmarket Street that are serviced by Georgetown County Fire/EMS until wind speeds subside, according to Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jackie Broach-Akers.

Residents can still dial 911 and will be added to a list with rescuers prioritizing calls once service resumes.

12:30 p.m. Thursday

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened once again to a Category 3 storm as it nears the Grand Strand.

The Waccamaw River in Conway is expected to experience major flooding stemming from the heavy rainfall Dorian will dump in the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The river is forecast to become a major flood Friday night and crest at 15.5’ by Saturday morning, according to NWS. Railroad trestles in downtown Conway will flood at 15.9 feet.

The river could remain at or above a major flood into the middle of next week.

12 p.m. Thursday

As Dorian approaches the Grand Strand, winds will continue to increase across the area through the afternoon with coastal communities seeing up to 99 mph sustained winds and up to 129 mph wind gusts, according to National Weather authorities.

There is potential for hurricane force winds along the northeast South Carolina coast later this afternoon and early evening, authorities said. Winds will improve from northeast South Carolina this evening into overnight Friday, and improve by mid Friday morning for southeast North Carolina.

High tide is approaching and Myrtle Beach Fire officials are advising people to stay off the beach as water has started to reach the dunes.

In other news, a red Jeep was found on the sand at 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach this morning. While the Jeep was initially just in the sand, high tide coming in before noon overtook the vehicle.

Myrtle Beach officials don’t know what to do with a Jeep they found on the sand at 37th Avenue North on Thursday morning.

Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said Myrtle Beach police plan to leave it for now.

11 a.m. Thursday

Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a Category 2 storm with winds slowing to 110 mph from 115 mph.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a downed tree around 9:30 a.m. at a condo complex at Seaside North, near the intersection of 16th Ave. and North Kings Highway. The tree had cracked slightly at its base and was leaning onto the roof of of the building as heavy rain stopped and residents began venturing outside.

The tree hadn’t caused any damage yet, and fireman relayed to residents that there wasn’t anything they could do about it.

There is minimal visible damage this morning around the Ocean Boulevard area in Myrtle Beach beyond some stray beach chairs in the road and a downed pizza shop sign.

Part of Main Street heading into Conway along Main Street is closed as of 11 a.m. due to flash flooding.

The afternoon is expected to bring significant damage to the area as the Dorian brings more wind and rain to the area.

10:30 a.m. Thursday

Video footage taken by Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet show parts of the MarshWalk beginning to flood.

9:15 a.m. Thursday

A generator fire is has been reported at a home on Lawrence Drive off Powell Road in Georgetown. No injuries have been reported, only property damage.

9 a.m. Thursday

Trees were downed and siding had been torn off buildings at the Carolina Keyes West Port condominium complex.

Jackie Wilkin, who lives a few buildings away from the damage, said her husband Jim heard the possible tornado that morning around 7 a.m. The couple, who has lived in Carolina Keyes for 16 years, said the tornado sounded like a train.

“I’ve never witnessed this anywhere,” Jackie Wilkin said.

8:30 a.m. Thursday

Several tornadoes have already touched down in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling. He said there was reported tornado damage at apartments on West Port drive and a mobile home park on Circle Drive.

“There’s been a spurt of them,” Dowling said.

Dowling noted North Myrtle Beach has already seen up to six inches of rain, but no reported injuries.

As of of 7 a.m., over 10 tornado warnings have been issued, according to Horry County Emergency Management.

A few tornadoes appeared to have touched down in the North Myrtle Beach and Little River area on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Georgetown residents have appeared to have cleared out ahead of Dorian. While no damage has been reported, the town is expecting things to deteriorate at around noon at high tide.

While there is no significant damage along Highway 90 down toward the Waccamaw River, with only minor debris found on the roadway, damage was greater elsewhere in Horry County, especially in areas closer to the coast.

At this time, however, Horry County has no way of determining the extent of the damage from the early impacts of Dorian.

“We are receiving reports of trees down, etc but we can’t go out and assess when it is dark and conditions are like this. We won’t have any real data until tomorrow,” Spokesperson Kelly Moore said.

One stop light on Highway 501 was out, but the majority are still in operation.

7:30 a.m. Thursday

A “minor tornado” appears to have touched down at 901 Westport in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling. There are no reported injuries, only roof damage. Electric is being pulled and people are being evacuated to shelters, Dowling said.

The Conway area doesn’t appear to have much damage from the early morning outer bands of Dorian.

About 11,500 people as of 7:30 a.m. in the Horry and Georgetown communities were without power. A good portion of those were in the North Myrtle Beach and Little Rive communities.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has also reported several power lines down on roadways and traffic light defects.

7 a.m. Thursday

Hurricane Dorian is approaching from the south and will move close to the upper South Carolina coast this afternoon and evening, and track very close to the southeast North Carolina coast tonight, according to National Weather authorities.

Along with the multiple tornado warnings issued for the Myrtle Beach area, tornado warnings were also issued in North Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach around 6:50 a.m., with a possible tornado already touching down in the Retreat Hill communities in Little River early this morning.

A vehicle was pushed into a possible utility box in The Retreat community off S.C. Highway 57 in Horry County. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Destruction from the tornado included downed trees, wind damage to a home and a car that was pushed into a possible utility box.

With forecasters calling for Dorian to bring life-threatening storm surges and flooding, minor flash flooding has already begun in Myrtle Beach along Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach at 66th Avenue North on Sept. 5, 2019 Charles Duncan cduncan@mcclatchy.com

Thousands along the coast are already without power as Dorian makes its approach.

5:30 a.m.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian regained strength and is again a major Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Conditions in Horry and Georgetown counties began deteriorating overnight last night with heavy rainfall, gusting winds and the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, issuing multiple tornado warnings for the Myrtle Beach area.

Major impacts including coastal flooding from life-threatening storm surge, dangerous winds, flash flooding, power outages, some structural damage and severe beach erosion is expected, especially close to the coast, and areas of the Grand Strand could receive up to 15 inches of rain.

Flash flooding will become increasingly likley across the Eastern Carolinas today, according to the National Hurricane Center. There is a high risk of flash flooding over coastal sections of the Carolinas where life-threatening flash flooding is expected.

Georgetown County officials urged waterfront residents to evacuate immediately yesterday after hearing concerns about potentially life-threatening flooding in certain areas due to a combination of storm surge from the hurricane and high tide.

The eye of the storm is projected to be just off the coast around 2 p.m.