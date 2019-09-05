SC governor lifts evacuation order for Beaufort Co. starting at 3 p.m. Thursday

Hilton Head bridges open as fire and rescue return to island after worst of Dorian The Hilton Head Island bridges were open and Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue crews were making their way back on the island after the worst of Hurricane Dorian passed Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hilton Head Island bridges were open and Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue crews were making their way back on the island after the worst of Hurricane Dorian passed Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties effective at 3 p.m. Thursday, allowing those who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Dorian to return home.

“It will be (local authorities) who will say when and where you can go and what is safe and what is not,” McMaster said.

Immediately after the governor’s announcement, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office gave its OK for residents to return to the county, cautioning drivers to be alert for possible debris on the roads.

It was unclear whether the sheriff’s office planned to cancel the 10 p.m. curfew for Thursday evening, but an announcement was expected to be made sometime in the afternoon.

Beaufort County schools will remain closed for Friday while buildings are inspected and storm-related debris is removed from campuses.

The school district has not yet said when schools will reopen.

Hurricane Dorian lashed Beaufort County between Sept. 4-5, 2019 with tropical-storm force winds, causing fairly significant tree damage from the north end to the south end.

South Carolina secretary of Transportation Christy Hall confirmed Thursday that all the bridges in Beaufort County had been inspected and were safe to cross.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office had posted checkpoints at Harbor Island bridge and J.E. McTeer Bridge in Beaufort, blocking travel during high gusts of wind. Both bridges were reopened Thursday afternoon.

During McMaster’s press conference, Hilton Head Island Airport posted on Facebook that it would reopen at 6 a.m. Friday and flights would resume. The post urged customers to contact their airlines directly for the most current flight information.

SLED and National Guard started patrols in Beaufort County at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and planned to continue patrols until local authorities said otherwise, SLED chief Mark Keel said at the governor’s press briefing.

The Town of Hilton Head Island said Thursday afternoon there was not enough storm-related damage on the island to do a town-wide assessment. The town will resume regular business hours Monday.

The town of Bluffton will open some offices from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority reported that the water is safe to drink.

At the height of the storm Thursday morning, there were 25,000 power outages reported across the county. By 3 p.m., there were just over 11,000, most of them Dominion Energy customers.

Few in Beaufort County appear to have evacuated

Evacuations were still in effect for Charleston, Horry, Georgetown, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Just four hours after telling residents that it was too early to talk about evacuations, McMaster issued the order Sunday evening to leave Beaufort County starting at noon Monday.

McMaster also ordered that lanes be reversed on U.S. 278 coming off Hilton Head Island.

The number of people who evacuated from Beaufort County before Hurricane Dorian was low, according to the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division in a press conference Wednesday morning, during which local officials, including Sheriff P.J. Tanner, urged residents to leave if they had not yet done so.

“It’s only an estimate on our part, but percentage-wise is very low. We’ve got a lot of people that did not evacuate. I think that’s what we’re hearing on the entire coast,” Tanner said.

While there is no official count of how many people evacuated from Beaufort County, a look at the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s vehicles per day data of cars going to and from Hilton Head Island on Monday and Tuesday was telling.

On those days, just 17,594 vehicles crossed the bridges from the island onto the mainland, which is less than half the traffic typical of those days, according to the data.

During those same days, 7,503 vehicles drove onto the island, less than one-fifth the typical vehicle count typical of Mondays and Tuesdays.

More than 440,000 people evacuated from the eight counties that were evacuated, according to the state’s secretary of transportation.

Damage from Hurricane Dorian

Beaufort County was largely spared the wrath of Hurricane Dorian, which passed by the county early Thursday morning.

More than 80 downed trees were reported on Hilton Head on Thursday afternoon, according to town engineer Scott Liggett.

Pine straw, leaves and branches littered roads, yards and driveways throughout the Spanish Wells development.

A pair of basketball goals had been knocked down. Contractors had finished sawing apart one tree that blocked a neighborhood road. South Carolina and American flags in one yard were left hanging upside down after their poles were dislodged by the storm. But that was the extent of the storm’s damage.

“The anxiety leading up to it was worse than the actual storm,” said Arlene Williams, who has lived in the private Spanish Wells community for more than 20 years.

Terrance Williams, who has lived nearby off and on for 13 years, said Dorian felt no different from any other spring shower.

“Never came by,” Williams said, as five free range chickens and a cat roamed the driveway behind him. “It never hit.”

Williams evacuated in 2016 before Hurricane Matthew but said he didn’t put much stock into McMaster’s evacuation order this time around because later forecasts showed the storm wouldn’t directly hit the island. Unlike in 2016, Williams said he didn’t sense the storm would be life-threatening.

“If you believe the Lord is your personal protector, you fear no evil,” Williams said.

Neighborhoods on the north side of Hilton Head were also spared the brunt of Hurricane Dorian’s damage.

Secondary roads throughout the island were covered with a thin layer of pine needles and leaves Thursday morning. Residents who left their homes to survey the damage occasionally had to slalom around tree branches, but only a handful of roads were blocked by fallen trees.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies, town employees and some residents could be seen stopping their cars toss the largest branches aside.

In the Squire Pope neighborhood, a trampoline had blown on top of one house, while a tree had snapped and toppled in the next-door neighbor’s yard. At least two trees were down and blocking roads in historic Mitchelville.

Residents who stayed on the island despite McMaster’s evacuation order were relieved when they first stepped outside.

“A little wind, a little water,” said 45-year-old Bolivar Ramos, a carpenter who has lived on Julia Drive in the middle of the island for 12 years. “Everything is normal except leaves are everywhere.”

Bolivar was the only resident left in his neighborhood, which lost power this morning just as he was making coffee. The rest of his neighbors evacuated, but he surveyed the street in a golf cart this morning and let them know their homes are fine.

Along Marshland Road, Rogelio Hernandez’s family was taking stock of the damage to their home — which amounted to a small leak in the roof above Hernandez’ father’s room.

Hernandez said they passed the night by talking and watching the news in the living room, though it was hard to ignore the sound of the wind and the intermittent bang that rang out in the night.

“Now, we’re going to go see if we can go to work,” Hernandez said.

The effects of Hurricane Dorian appeared to be light at Sea Pines, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

The highest gust of wind from the storm was 67 mph and reported at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at Hilton Head Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Rain and wind gusts from the storm were expected to continue through the afternoon in Beaufort County, drastically increasing the risk of falling trees and power lines, Neil Dixon, National Weather Service meteorologist, said Thursday.

The storm, now a strong Category 2, was 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, according to the 2 p.m. National Hurricane Center update.

Reporters Lana Ferguson and Kacen Bayless contributed to this report.