Hilton Head leaders extend mask rules amid ‘intimidation’ from anti-mask speakers

Hilton Head Island’s Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to extend the town’s face mask requirement for commercial spaces.

The ordinance will expire on Feb. 3 if it hasn’t already been repealed by the council before then.

Hilton Head’s mask rule extends to all commercial spaces, including grocery stores, restaurants, bars, gyms, stores, hotel lobbies and other businesses.

The rule allows patrons to take off their masks while actively eating or drinking. People are exempt if they have a medical condition barring them from being able to safely wear a face mask.

Town Council’s decision comes as opponents to the mask requirement have become increasingly vitriolic in their comments to the town government.

“There is no scientific justification for masking children. If the Town Council were fair and balanced they would have all science presented — not just one-sided from a single DHEC paid ‘scientist’ peddling more fear,” public commenter Lisa Laking wrote.

The person Laking directed her comment toward is Jane Kelly, the assistant state epidemiologist who addressed the council with statistics on the spread of the coronavirus.

Kelly said that, in the 60 cities and 10 counties in South Carolina that have enacted mask requirements, all but one have lower instances of the virus per 100,000 people than those that did not enact a mask requirement.

“So long as the CDC and DHEC continue to recommend wearing face masks I will support the extension of the ordinance,” Town Council member Glenn Stanford said before he voted for the ordinance.

Anti-mask sentiment

At least one group has formed to oppose any type of mask requirement on the island.

No Mask Required HHI launched a website and petition advocates the removal of all mask requirements. The group gathered outside Town Hall on Tuesday to protest the extension.

Some from the group made public comments on Wednesday and repeated claims that masks do not slow the spread of the virus and do not protect children. They point to changing national guidance on whether citizens should wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control have found face masks help to slow the spread of the coronavirus in children and adults. Kelly said guidance on face masks has changed since the start of the pandemic when masks were in short supply for healthcare workers.

“As we learn more, we do change our recommendations because we have more information,” Kelly said.

The anti-mask commenters encouraged listeners “not to believe” Kelly and sent a cease-and-desist letter to the town regarding its mask ordinance. It mirrored the letter sent to Beaufort County Council regarding its permanent mask requirement the county backed down from in November.

Danny Gause, who gave public comment, said he and others will be investigating council members further if they approve the mask requirement. Two town council members said his threat was inappropriate.

“I resent the flagrant tactic of intimidation and the threat of being ‘put under a microscope’ because my position differs from someone else’s,” Town Council David Ames said.