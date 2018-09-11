Hurricane Florence winds at 140 mph as first hurricane watches issued for Carolinas

The National Hurricane Center has issued its first Hurricane Watches for the east coast as Hurricane Florence continues its trek toward North Carolina. The storm is predicted to hit the coast late Thursday or early Friday morning.

The watch covers from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, up north to the North Carolina-Virginia border, according to a statement issued Tuesday morning.





A “probable” track continues to show the storm hitting the North Carolina coast, though it appears the landfall is edging north of Wilmington according to the latest maps issued by the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Florence was upgraded to a category 4 Hurricane Monday morning and it continues to build in size, strength and speed, says the National Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday morning, hurricane force winds were extending up to 40 miles from the storm’s center and “tropical storm force winds” were showing up as far away as 150 miles, said the National Weather Service.

Category 4 hurricane winds are in the 130 to 156 mile range, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center is predicting “tropical force winds” -- in the 39 to 73 mph range -- would reach the coast by late Wednesday and move inland within 24 hours.

“Life-threatening flash floods” are now being predicted to accompany the storm.

“Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches with isolated maxima to 30 inches near Florence’s track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia, and northern South Carolina through Saturday,” says the National Hurricane Center.