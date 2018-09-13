Hurricane Florence is about to make landfall on North Carolina coast, as eyewall arrives

This story was updated at 6:30 a.m. ET

Hurricane Florence’s eyewall is overtaking the southern North Carolina coast, with sustained winds of 68 mph and gusts as high as 90 mph.

Meanwhile, storm surge, rising rivers and heavy rain have lead to reports of widespread flooding along the coast, including a 10-foot rise in North Carolina’s Neuse River, reported by The Weather Channel.

In a 6 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said the massive storm’s eyewall had arrived in North Carolina and the eye was moving ashore at 6 mph.

Florence is now a Category 1 hurricane with winds between 74 and 95 mph, considered strong enough to damage homes, uproot trees and topple power lines.

The storm is predicted to move inland across the extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday, said the NHC at 5 a.m.

“Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week,” says the NHC.





A “significant weakening” of the storm is expected this weekend as it moves inland, but flooding due to rain will worsen, the NHC reports.

When will Florence make landfall?

The first of the rain and wind gusts from Florence rolled ashore just before dawn Thursday at Morehead City, a Carteret County town that is expected to get 20 to 30 inches of rain in the next three days.





In the 5 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is “about to make landfall in North Carolina.”

A tower camera on Frying Pan Tower captures the fury of Hurricane Florence 34 miles off of Cape Fear, NC in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon. The tower was originall built as a light tower to warn ships of shallow shoals.

How big a storm is Florence?

“Florence is a tremendously large hurricane,” the NHC said. “Hurricane-force winds (74-95 mph) extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds (39 to 73 mph) extend outward up to 195 miles.”

The rain prefacing Hurricane Florence begins in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Where is the power out?

More than 198,000 residents and businesses, mostly in eastern counties, were without power as of 3:30 a.m., according to online updates from Duke Energy, the N.C. Electric Cooperatives and smaller utility companies. “The top counties affected are Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender,” according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In South Carolina, SCE&G reported no outages as of 11 p.m., but the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina said there were 276 power outages in Georgetown County — near Myrtle Beach — and 1,747 outages in Horry County .

Where is there flooding?

Roads in New Bern and greater Craven County are hit by rain and flooding from the Neuse River. A gauge where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet in New Bern recorded 10.1 feet of flooding about midnight.

Craven County emergency officials “reported rescuing multiple residents from Hurricane Florence floodwaters through the early morning Friday,” even though residents were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday, The Herald-Sun reported.

The City of New Bern said crews were working to get to 150 people awaiting rescue as of early Friday morning.

“WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU,” the city said in a tweet. “You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU.”

The Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal on the Neuse River near Havelock is seeing a storm surge of 10 feet above normal levels, according to the NHC.

N.C. 12 is closed on Hatteras Island and parts of U.S. 70 are shut down between Beaufort and Atlantic, as floodwaters covered the pavement, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.





The National Weather Service is forecasting record Cape Fear River flooding in Pender and Duplin counties early next week, with the water reaching about 24 feet, or 11 feet above flood stage.

The threat of freshwater flooding will increase in the coming days, according to the NHC. “Heavy and excessive rainfall” could cause “catastrophic flash flooding” in both Carolinas, as some areas are forecast to receive 20 to 30 inches of rain, and isolated spots of 40 inches.

The Weather Channel is reporting the Neuse River in North Carolina’s Piedmont has risen 10 feet as of 5 am.

Rivers in New Bern overflow ahead of Hurricane Florence.

What about tornadoes?

“Almost all tropical cyclones making landfall in the United States spawn at least one tornado, provided enough of the tropical cyclones circulation moves over land,” a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Radar showed a half-dozen tornadoes in eastern and southeastern North Carolina on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported. Much of the North Carolina coast has been under a tornado watch since Thursday morning.





The NHC said more tornadoes are possible in “eastern and southeastern North Carolina through Friday.”

U.S. Air Force Major Stephen Pituch is in control of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's HC-130J Hercules as it turns through the eye of hurricane Florence Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

What happens next?

Florence is expected to move inland across “extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina,” Friday and Saturday, the NHC reported. Beginning Sunday, the storm is predicted to curve sharply north and east beginning along the western edges of North and South Carolina and move upward through Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and into New York by 2 p.m. Tuesday.





“Hurricane conditions are occurring over portions of the coast of North Carolina and are expected to spread across portions of southeastern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina through Friday,” the NHC reported. “Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread inland across the remainder of the warning area through Saturday.”