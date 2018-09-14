Florence downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm, at least 5 dead in North Carolina

This story was updated at 8 p.m. ET

Florence was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update.





The storm dropped to sustained winds of 70 mph, which is where they remained at 8 p.m. A Category 1 hurricane must have winds of at least 74 mph.

At 8 p.m. EST, Florence was moving to the west at 3 mph, according to the NHC, which reported it was in “extreme eastern South Carolina.”

Florence is forecast to continue its slow track to the west-southwest through South Carolina into Saturday, the NHC reported. The storm will move generally north across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week.

The “erratic” storm made landfall Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach, as North Carolina first responders and the governor reported the first five deaths associated with the storm.

Wilmington police reported that a tree fell on a house, killing a mother and her child. Pender County Emergency Management reported that a woman died of a heart attack when emergency crews couldn’t reach her because of fallen trees.

“Two people in Lenoir County were killed: a 78-year-old Kinston man who was electrocuted when connecting extension cords in the rain and a 77-year-old man who was blown down by the wind when he went to check on his hunting dogs,” The News & Observer reported.

Another death was reported in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

A person died at West Brunswick High School Thursday morning while it was being used as a hurricane shelter, Brunswick County spokeswoman Amanda Hutcheson told The News & Observer in an email. Hutcheson did not respond to questions about how the person died. The person had not been identified as of Friday at 6:30 p.m.

“Torrential” rains are expected to continue, the National Hurricane Center said as of its 3 p.m. update, and “catastrophic” freshwater flooding is expected over parts of North and South Carolina.





The storm was expected to dump 20 or more inches of rain in coastal cities, the NHC reported.

“We’re still in the thick of the storm, and if it hasn’t reached you yet, it IS coming,” Gov. Roy Cooper said at 2 p.m., according to N.C. Emergency Management. “We have help from N.C. and several other states, as well as our federal partners.”

At noon Friday, the storm’s eye was “wobbling slowly along the coast” where it made a turn west. “An erratic motion between westward and west-southwestward is likely today,” said the NHC.

Meanwhile, storm surge, rising rivers and heavy rain have lead to reports of widespread flooding along the coast, including a 10-foot rise in North Carolina’s Neuse River, which has endangered at least 150 people stranded in New Bern.

“I see a biblical proportion flood event that’s going to occur,” Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous told ABC News. “I see the beach communities being inundated with water and destruction that will be pretty, pretty epic in nature.”

Although it has weakened, tropical-storm-force winds extended out up to 175 miles from the center of the storm at 8 p.m., according to the NHC. “A sustained wind of 55 mph and a gust to 68 mph were reported at the National Ocean Service station at Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach.”

When did Florence make landfall?

Florence officially made landfall at 7:15 a.m. ET near Wrightsville Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center. The first of the rain and wind gusts from Florence rolled ashore just before dawn Thursday at Morehead City, a Carteret County town that is expected to get 20 to 25 inches of rain in the next three days. “Isolated spots could see 30 to 40 inches of rain,” says the NHC.

How many are without power?

Duke Energy reported that 438,918 customers in North Carolina were without power as of 6 p.m. Another 241,000 N.C. electric cooperative customers were also without power on Friday afternoon, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Most of the power outages were reported in New Hanover County (114,738), but the outages were widespread with significant power losses reported in Wake (47,061), Carteret (24,470) and Johnston (20,570) counties, according to Duke Energy.

In South Carolina, SCE&G reported 498 outages as of 6 p.m., with 348 of them in Richland County, where Columbia sits. The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina said there were 40,000 power outages across the state, with 29,742 outages in Horry County, where Myrtle Beach is located. Most of the other power losses being reported were in nearby Chesterfield, Clarendon, Georgetown, Marion and Darlington counties.

Where is there flooding?

North Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Glenn McNeill said areas of Interstate 95 “have experienced dangerous travel conditions” and the number of flooded roads is expected to continue to increase.

“Do not attempt to travel through water or go around barricades,” McNeill said.

The highway patrol had responded to 80 wrecks and 164 calls for service as of 5 p.m., McNeill said.

At least 33 primary roads and 30 secondary roads “are experiencing flooding and overwash,” N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said.

Roads in New Bern and greater Craven County were hit by rain and flooding from the Neuse River. A gauge where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet in New Bern recorded 10.1 feet of flooding about midnight.

Craven County emergency officials “reported rescuing multiple residents from Hurricane Florence floodwaters through the early morning Friday,” even though residents were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday, The Herald-Sun reported.

The City of New Bern said crews were working to get to 150 people awaiting rescue as of early Friday morning.

“WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU,” the city said in a tweet. “You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU.”

Johnston County asked residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to get to higher ground. A shelter was open at Clayton High School.

The Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal on the Neuse River near Havelock is seeing a storm surge of 10 feet above normal levels, according to the NHC.

N.C. 12 is closed on Hatteras Island and parts of U.S. 70 are shut down between Beaufort and Atlantic, as floodwaters covered the pavement, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.





“Now is NOT the time to return home,” Gov. Cooper said, N.C. Emergency Management reported. “Some roads have become impassable. More rivers will rise in flood communities. Resist the urge to go out and check damage. Stay alert for flood warnings.”

Despite evacuation orders, many people chose to ride out the storm at home. We spoke to Anna Nunn, who's in Wilmington, North Carolina.



She's experienced several hurricanes, and says Florence feels worse than a Category 1 storm: pic.twitter.com/Efqa4RECOQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 14, 2018

N.C. 55 was closed in Apex as water flooded the road, police said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting record Cape Fear River flooding in Pender and Duplin counties early next week, with the water reaching about 24 feet, or 11 feet above flood stage.

The threat of freshwater flooding will increase in the coming days, according to the NHC. “Heavy and excessive rainfall” could cause “catastrophic flash flooding” in both Carolinas, as some areas are forecast to receive 20 to 30 inches of rain, and isolated spots of 40 inches.

