Engaged NC couple ‘bonded over their love for Ellen.’ Watch them win big on her show

NC women who 'bonded over their love for Ellen' win $20K on her show Recently-engaged Raleigh, NC couple Taylor Mejia and Kelsey McAndrew won $20,000 on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on May 6, 2019.

A North Carolina couple who formed a connection as fans of Ellen DeGeneres early in their relationship just won $20,000 on her show.

Taylor Mejia and Kelsey McAndrew, both of Raleigh, “bonded over their love for Ellen during their first date” and recently got engaged, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” said Monday in a news release.

“They met four years ago,” DeGeneres said about the pair, according to video from the show. “And they said their relationship started how all good relationships start, by talking about me.”

Mejia and McAndrew were called to the stage the day after their engagement and were invited to play a marshmallow-tossing game, video shows. For each marshmallow the pair threw and caught in their mouths, the couple won money, according to the video.

The women received help from their moms and a boost from DeGeneres to reach their money-winning total, the show revealed.

The pair played the game during Million Dollar May, which involves DeGeneres and Walmart giving money to “deserving people throughout the month,” according to the release.

And while Mejia and McAndrew raked in some big bucks during the show, they couldn’t agree on one thing. Who loved Ellen more?

“Well, you’re both pretty,” Ellen joked after both women said they, in fact, loved her more. “Let’s not fight.”