14 presidential hopefuls to speak at SC Democratic Party convention

Fourteen presidential hopefuls will be converging on Columbia in June to speak at the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention, according to a statement from the party.

The group announced its first round of confirmed speakers for the June 22 convention Tuesday, a lineup that so far exclusively consists of politicos seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who have consistently ranked high in polls of the race, were not on the list.

The full list of speakers includes the following hopefuls:

Sen. Michael Bennet

Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Congressman John Delaney

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Congressman Seth Moulton

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke

Congressman Tim Ryan

Congressman Eric Swalwell

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Author Marianne Williamson

Silicon Valley businessman Andrew Yang

The 2020 hopefuls will be joining South Carolina politicians U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who serves as the Majority Whip in the House of Representatives, and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham at the convention’s Blue Palmetto Dinner and at Clyburn’s fish fry.

Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry” is a well known gathering place for anyone looking to run for president under the Democrat’s ticket. The event started sometime 1986, Clyburn told The State for a 2016 article about the iconic get together.