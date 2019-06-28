Two dead after plane crashes into home in small North Carolina town

Two dead after small plane crashes into NC home near Ft. Bragg A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and injuring a third, reports WTVD and other media outlets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and injuring a third, reports WTVD and other media outlets.

A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and seriously injuring a third, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

One of the dead was inside the modular home when the plane hit, officials said.

The town is about 15 miles south of Fort Bragg.

Investigators say the single-engine civilian plane crashed about 11:30 p.m. into a home at 4821 Pasadena Court, about 1,500 feet southeast of Interstate 95.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The pilot and someone in the home died at the scene of their injuries, officials said.

“Another occupant of the home has been transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville with serious injuries,” the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Identities of the three people were not immediately released Friday.

The pilot remained “in contact with air traffic controllers at Fayetteville Regional Airport moments before” the plane went down 5 miles southwest of the airport, WRAL reported.

Aerial video taken by WTVD revealed the plane demolished half the home, pieces of which were spread across a yard.

Neighbors told WTVD they heard the craft “sputtering” and “spiraling down,” followed by the sound of “wood cracking.” Many rushed out to investigate the noise, assuming a plane had crashed, the station reported.

“It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out,” crash witness Kenny Oxendine told WTVD.