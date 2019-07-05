SC man dies after firework explodes inches from his head

Here’s how you can stay safe while enjoying fireworks The Fourth of July brings with it a ton of fireworks, which can be dangerous. Here are some safety tips about fireworks, so you can enjoy the holiday safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fourth of July brings with it a ton of fireworks, which can be dangerous. Here are some safety tips about fireworks, so you can enjoy the holiday safely.

A Spartanburg man was killed by a firework that exploded just above his head on the Fourth of July, police say.

Spartanburg police responded to a call near Highland Avenue and Norris Street around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. There, they found a man lying in the road, with “serious burns to his right hand and forehead,” according to a news release.

Witnesses on-scene told police the man had been holding a large firework above his head and the firework exploded.

First responders administered medical aid and took the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation is underway.

Fireworks are prohibited in the city of Spartanburg and violators can be fined up to $262, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.

Safety tips when handling fireworks

▪ Make sure adults are around to supervise any fireworks or sparklers being lit.

▪ Right after lighting a firework, move a safe distance away.

▪ Never aim fireworks at another person.

▪ Keep water (a bucket or hose will do) nearby to put out fireworks and in case of an emergency.

▪ Never let children play with fireworks.

▪ Never keep fireworks in a pocket. Never shoot them in metal or glass containers.

▪ Never try to reignite or pick up fireworks that have not gone off.

▪ Keep all body parts away from the top of fireworks when lighting them.

▪ Ensure that fireworks are allowed in your area.