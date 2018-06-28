Los Angeles Angels' pitcher Jake Jewell is taken off the field on a stretcher after injuring his right ankle while covering home during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
Los Angeles Angels' pitcher Jake Jewell is taken off the field on a stretcher after injuring his right ankle while covering home during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Angels reliever Jewell has broken leg, could miss season

The Associated Press

June 28, 2018 08:46 PM

BOSTON

Los Angeles Angels rookie reliever Jake Jewell has a broken right leg and could miss the rest of the season.

The Angels put Jewell on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, a day after he was injured in a game against Boston. He's scheduled to have surgery Friday.

Jewell was carted off the field at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, he appeared to catch his cleat as he covered the plate on a run-scoring wild pitch and fractured his fibula. The 25-year-old was hurt in his third big league game.

The Angels recalled right-handed pitcher Eduardo Paredes from Triple-A Salt Lake and added right-hander Taylor Cole to the major league roster.

The club also optioned infielder Nolan Fontana to Salt Lake and transferred infielder Zack Cozart to the 60-day DL. Cozart is scheduled to have season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Friday.

