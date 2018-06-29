Madison Stokes after NCAA tourney loss: 'I wouldn't trade this team for anything'

By
By

Sports

South Carolina, Clemson ranked in top 20 of final Baseball America poll

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

June 29, 2018 09:37 AM

The final Baseball America poll of the season was released Friday morning, and South Carolina and Clemson are ranked in the top 20.

The Gamecocks are ranked No. 16 after finishing the season with a 37-26 record, while Clemson is ranked No. 19 after going 47-16.

USC finished the season strong, winning its final five SEC series. The Gamecocks then swept their way through the NCAA regional at East Carolina before losing Game 3 against Arkansas in a best-of-three super regional series.

The Razorbacks went on to finish as runners-up at the College World Series. Arkansas, the No. 2 ranked team in Baseball America's final poll, lost to the No. 1 team and national champion Oregon State.

Clemson had an exceptional regular season, going 22-8 and tying for the ACC regular-season title, but the Tigers lost a home regional for the third consecutive year as Vanderbilt won the Clemson Regional to advance to a super regional.

Baseball America

RANK.

RECORD

1. Oregon State

55-12-1

2. Arkansas

48-21

3. Florida

49-21

4. North Carolina

44-20

5. Texas Tech

45-20

6. Mississippi State

39-29

7. Texas

42-23

8. Minnesota

44-15

9. Washington

35-26

10. Duke

45-18

11. Tennessee Tech

53-12

12. Stetson

48-13

13. Auburn

43-23

14. Stanford

45-12

15. Mississippi

48-17

16. South Carolina

37-26

17. Vanderbilt

35-27

18. Cal State Fullerton

36-25

19. Clemson

47-16

20. Florida State

43-19

21. Georgia

39-21

22. N.C. State

42-18

23. East Carolina

44-18

24. Coastal Carolina

43-19

25. Houston

38-25

