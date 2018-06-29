AP source: Mavs chasing DeAndre Jordan again, 3 years later

FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, left, reaches for a rebound along with Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.A person with knowledge of the situation says the Mavericks are making another run at DeAndre Jordan three years after the center jilted them in free agency to stay with the Clippers. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo