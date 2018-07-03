Panthers coach Ron Rivera created a fancy sushi roll. Here's what's in it.

Charlotte Panthers coach Ron Rivera has more on his plate than a new team owner and and a season opener in 68 days.
He also has sushi. Very fancy sushi, with softshell crab, kani (made from crab) and cucumber, wrapped in avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise and served with a side of poke (more raw fish) and avocado.
The Riverboat Ron Roll, named in Rivera's honor, is available at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar in Charlotte and Raleigh and at eeZ Fusion & Sushi in Huntersville for $17. For every one ordered, $2 will be donated to the Humane Society of Charlotte and SPCA of Wake County.
Rivera and his wife, Stephanie, created the roll to raise money for organizations that support pet adoption after the death of their own two dogs. The Riveras worked with Cowfish sushi chef Rifali Almunir to pick the ingredients.
Since softshell crab is seasonal, the roll will only be available through September. Hopefully, Rivera's team will stay in the winning position longer than that.
Comments