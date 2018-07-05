Twins sign first-round pick Larnach for $2.55 million

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Oregon State's Trevor Larnach (11) celebrates his two-run home run against Arkansas during the ninth inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb. The Minnesota Twins have signed first-round draft pick Trevor Larnach to a minor league contract that includes a $2.55 million signing bonus. Larnach, an outfielder who helped lead Oregon State to the CWS championship last week, was selected with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft. He hit .327 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs this season for the Beavers. Ted Kirk, File AP Photo