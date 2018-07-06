Pep effect: Guardiola impact showing on England at World Cup

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, April 14, 2018, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds the fans as he walks from the pitch after the end of the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London. The World Cup triumphs of Spain and Germany in 2010 and '14, respectively, were partly put down to the influence of Pep Guardiola on the club sides _ Barcelona and Bayern Munich _ which made up a significant chunk of those national teams. Could Guardiola be having the same effect on England, too? Frank Augstein, File AP Photo