Suns' Booker signs 5-year, $158 million deal

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) gestures during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. Booker, the high-scoring guard at the heart of Phoenix's rebuilding plans, has signed a five-year, $158 million maximum contract with the Suns. Booker, 21, tweeted a photo of himself smiling as he signed the deal Saturday night, July 7, moments before the Suns announced the deal. Eric Gay, File AP Photo