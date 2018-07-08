The Gamecocks' odds to win the SEC title are out, and they're behind ... Missouri?

In a stacked SEC, South Carolina will likely have to overcome stiff odds to claim a conference title trophy.
But according to LVSuperBook odds tweeted by national college football writer Brett McMurphy, USC's chances to win the conference are only fourth among teams in the SEC's Eastern Division.
That book has the Gamecocks at 30/1, tied with Texas A&M and behind Mizzou at 20/1. Florida (18/1) and Georgia (5/2) are ahead of USC, and Alabama at 5/8 leads the pack.
The Gamecocks finished second in their division last season, going 9-4, while the Tigers were tied for third. Missouri opened the season 1-5, with a 31-13 loss to the Gamecocks, then dominated six five-or-fewer-win teams in a row before losing in a bowl to finish 7-6.
The West won eight SEC titles in a row before Georgia broke the streak last season.
South Carolina has only won one SEC division title in the program's history and lost to Cam Newton's national champion Auburn squad in Atlanta.
USC opens the 2018 season at home Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at noon.
