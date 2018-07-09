Buffon: Champions League not an obsession for me or PSG

PSG's new signing goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon waves as he poses for photographers during his official presentation at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Monday, July 9, 2018. Free agent Gianluigi Buffon signed for Paris Saint-Germain last Friday. The veteran goalkeeper penned a one-year deal at the French champion with the option for an additional season. Jean-Francois Badias AP Photo