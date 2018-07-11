Gamecock hall of famer joins Hammond coaching staff

Former South Carolina great Andre Goodman is going to give high school coaching a try.
Goodman has joined the coaching staff of the defending SCISA 3A champion Hammond Skyhawks, who are coached by former Gamecock Erik Kimrey. Goodman, a 10-year NFL veteran, will help out in the secondary for Hammond and work mainly with the cornerbacks.
Goodman’s son, Fabian, is a junior defensive back for the Skyhawks.
“He has got a wealth of knowledge and experience as a football player. And as an individual, he approaches staff in a humble matter,” Kimrey said. “He has experienced so much success but is so grounded and humble. That is the most exciting part of having him on staff. We will learn a lot from him.”
Goodman spent last year working in the Miami Dolphins organization. Before that, he worked at USC as Director of Player Development, focusing on off-the-field activities of student-athletes.
On the field, the Greenville native played at USC from 1998-2001 and recorded 86 tackles, picked off four passes and was All-SEC his senior season.
The Detroit Lions took Goodman in the third round of the 2002 NFL draft. He played with the Lions, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos during his career.
Goodman finished his career with 19 interceptions and recorded 286 tackles. In 2017, he was selected to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
