Wake counting on 5-star freshman Jaylen Hoard

In this Jan. 20, 2018, photo, High Point Wesleyan’s Jaylen Hoard (10) shoots Charlotte Christian defenders Paul Hudson, left, and Seth Bennetton during a high school basketball game in Greensboro, N.C. Several players left Wake Forest early this offseason. Jaylen Hoard came aboard. With four players exiting since the end of the season _ two turning pro, two others transferring _ the highly regarded freshman figures to be the centerpiece of a team trying to reach just its second NCAA Tournament since 2010. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Andrew Dye/Journal AP