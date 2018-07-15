Thornwell among 17 current, former Gamecocks on SC Pro-Am rosters

Former South Carolina great and current Los Angeles Clippers player Sindarius Thornwell will be part of the seventh annual South Carolina Pro-Am.
The Pro-Am runs July 22-29 at Heathwood Hall High School.
Thornwell just wrapped up play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the Clippers. He was second on the team in scoring at 14.4 points a game and also had five rebounds and three assists.
As a rookie for the Clippers, Thornwell averaged 3.9 points a game in 73 games.
Thornwell will be one of three current NBA players in this year’s Pro-Am. Jawun Evans, a South Carolina native and Thornwell’s teammate with the Clippers and the Denver Nuggets’ Torrey Craig also will play. Craig recently signed a two-year deal with Denver.
Other current or former Gamecocks on the roster are Carlos Powell, Jair Bolden, AJ Lawson, Wes Myers, Chris Silva, Frank Booker, Maik Kotsar, Tre Campbell, TJ Moss, Dominique Archie, Alanzo Frink, Hassani Gravett, Keyshawn Bryant, Jaylen Shaw (later transferred), Jason Cudd and Nathan Nelson (walk-on).
SC Pro-Am Rosters
Bakari Sellers All-Stars
Torrey Craig, AJ Lawson, Wes Myers, Chris Silva, Brevin Galloway, Deion Holmes, Tyler Harris, William Adams, Eric Eaves, Malik Moore
Jets
Ja’Cor Nelson, Frank Booker, AJ Oliver, Tyler Brevard, Preston Parks, Keith Matthews, Jair Bolden, Keishawn Brewton, Maik Kotsar
Knights Concrete
Elijah Thomas, Jawun Evans, Tevin Mack, Rod Howell, Jodan Portee, Marcellius Garrick, Tre Campbell, Cam Lee, TJ Moss, Dominique Archie
Leevy
Sindarius Thornwell, Alonzo Frink, Clyde Trapp, Christiaan Jones, Hassani Gravett, Najee Garvin, Tariq Simmons, Ryan McCray, Kenny Manigualt
Pasco
Jarrell Brantley, Grant Riller, Kaiden Rice, Keyshawn Bryant, Jaylen Shaw, James Reese, Jason Cudd, Detrek Browning, Jamie Clarke, Xavier Miller
Bernie’s Chicken
Carlos Powell, Jarvis Davis, Daniel Bailey, Jordan Watson, Winston Hill, Nathan Nelson, Isaih Moore, Daniel Carr, Vincent Cole
SC Pro-Am Schedule
SUNDAY, JULY 22
2:30 PM Jets vs. Bernie’s Chicken
3:45 PM Knights Concrete vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars
5:00 PM PASCO vs. Leevy’s
WEDNESDAY, JULY 25
6:00 PM PASCO VS. Jets
7:15 PM Bernie’s Chicken vs. Knights Concrete
8:30 PM Leevy’s vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars
SATURDAY, JULY 28
2:30 PM Jets vs. Bakari Sellers All-Stars
3:45 PM Leevy’s vs. Bernie’s Chicken
5:00 PM PASCO vs. Knights Concrete
SUNDAY, JULY 29 (CHAMPIONSHIP)
2:30 PM 5TH PLACE vs 6TH PLACE
3:45 PM 4TH PLACE vs. 3RD PLACE
5:00 PM 2ND PLACE vs. 1ST PLACE
