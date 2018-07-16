Chuck Oliver talks Gamecocks place against Georgia, Clemson

By
By

SEC Football Media Days, July 16: Who’s talking when, and how to watch

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

July 16, 2018 01:13 PM

SEC football media days kick off Monday, July 16, for the first time at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The event, which lasts four days, features the head coaches and three players from each of the conference’s 14 teams, as well several other influential figures in college football.

Many of the news conferences and interviews will be streamed online at WatchESPN through SEC Network Plus. Portions will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Here’s who will be speaking on TV and when you can see them, as well a list of the other people who will be talking in Atlanta.

Monday, July 16

SEC NETWORK

10 a.m. — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey

12:45 p.m. — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher

2 p.m. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops

4 p.m. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron

NOT TELEVISED

11:30 a.m. - 3:10 p.m. — Texas A&M DL Kingsley Keke, OL Erik McCoy, RB Trayveon Williams

2 p.m. - 6:50 p.m. — Kentucky LB Josh Allen, TE C.J. Conrad, RB Benny Snell Jr.

2 p.m. - 6:50 p.m. — LSU TE Foster Moreau, DE Rashard Lawrence, LB Devin White

2018 SEC Media Days daily schedule

MONDAY, JULY 16

12:45–6:50 p.m.: Texas A&M, Kentucky and LSU

TUESDAY, JULY 17

9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Georgia and Ole Miss

1:30 – 5:45 p.m.: Arkansas and Florida

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Mississippi State and Tennessee

1:30 – 5:45 p.m.: Alabama and Missouri

THURSDAY, JULY 19

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Auburn, Vanderbilt, South Carolina (Will Muschamp, USC begin at 11:10 a.m.)

