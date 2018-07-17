Benched! Foul ball made its mark on me at 1969 All-Star Game

This collage of photos shows Ben Walker, left, holding the Johnny Bench foul ball that hit him in the head at the baseball All-Star game at RFK Stadium in Washington on July 23, 1969, Ben Walker reaching for an autograph from Atlanta Braves pitcher Phil Niekro, also on July 23, 1969, and the ticket to the game that was rained out on July 22 and played on July 23, 1969. Associated Press baseball writer Ben Walker will be at the 2018 All-Star game in Washington scheduled for Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Walker) Ben Walker AP