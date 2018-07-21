Duda drives in 3, Royals hold on to beat Twins 6-5

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier, right, congratulates teammates Jorge Bonifacio (38) and Whit Merrifield (15) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 20, 2018. Bonifacio and Merrifield scored on a bloop single by Lucas Duda. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Orlin Wagner AP