Leah Pritchett breaks Bandimere Speedway speed record

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Leah Pritchett drives in Top Fuel qualifying at the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals drag races at Bandimere Speedway on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Morrison, Colo. Pritchett powered to a 3.799-second pass at 327.19 mph during the fourth and final round of qualifying to take the top spot heading into eliminations. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP) Jerry Foss AP