5 Carolinas high school football teams begin season nationally ranked. 2 face off early

Five high school football teams from the Carolinas are ranked in MaxPreps’ preseason high school football poll.
N.C. public school teams were away from the field last week due to a state-mandated dead period. But almost all teams returned to preseason workouts Monday. The official start of high school football practice in North Carolina is July 30. Practice begins in South Carolina Friday (July 27).
In the MaxPreps poll, Rock Hill South Pointe was the highest-ranking team from the Observer-area and the Carolinas. The Stallions are No. 54. N.C. power Mallard Creek is No. 59. Back-to-back S.C. 5A champion Dutch Fork is No. 65.
Also ranked in the preseason poll are reigning N.C. 4A champion Harding (No. 97) and reigning N.C. 4AA champion Wake Forest (No. 99).
Mallard Creek will kick off the season against Dutch Fork Aug. 18 at Memorial Stadium.
