Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
RBC CANADIAN OPEN
Site: Oakville, Ontario.
Course: Glen Abbey GC. Yardage: 7,253. Par: 72.
Purse: $6.2 million. Winner's share: $1,116,000.
Televison: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Jhonattan Vegas.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.
Last week: Francesco Molinari won the British Open and Troy Merritt won the Barbasol Championship.
Notes: Dustin Johnson, who has an endorsement deal with RBC, gives the Canadian Open the No. 1 player for the third straight year. Jason Day, who played as No. 1 in 2016, is also in the field. ... Sergio Garcia is at No. 132 in the FedEx Cup after missing the cut at the British Open. He has entered the Canadian Open. Garcia has not played the Canadian Open since 2001 when it was held at Royal Montreal. He has top 5s in his two appearances in 2001 and 2000. ... Mike Weir is playing for the 27th time. He lost in a playoff in 2004 in a bid to become the first Canadian to win his national Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954. ... The Canadian Open was Arnold Palmer's first PGA Tour victory in 1955. ... Vegas last year became the first back-to-back winner of the Canadian Open since Jim Furyk (2006-07). No one has won three in a row. ... The tournament will move next season to the week before the U.S. Open. ... Jack Nicklaus, who designed Glen Abbey, was runner-up seven times in the Canadian Open, a tournament he never won.
Next week: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and Barracuda Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
SENIOR BRITISH OPEN
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.
Course: St. Andrews GC (Old Course). Yardage: 7,216. Par: 72.
Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC Sports).
Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.
Last tournament: Vijay Singh won the Senior Players Championship.
Notes: The four majors for seniors have been won by four players this year — Miguel Angel Jimenez (Regions Tradition), Paul Broadhurst (Senior PGA), David Toms (U.S. Senior Open) and Vijay Singh (Senior Players). Not since 2011 have the five majors been won by five players. ... The Senior British Open began in 1987. This is the first time it will be held at the Old Course at St. Andrews. ... John Daly is the only player in the field to have won at St. Andrews. Also in the field is Constantino Rocca, whom Daly beat in a playoff in 1995. ... Daly is among seven former British Open champions in the field. The others are Tom Watson, Todd Hamilton, Mark O'Meara, Sandy Lyle, Tom Lehman and Mark Calcavecchia. ... Langer was the only senior who made the cut last week at Carnoustie. ... Watson won five Opens on five links courses, but never at St. Andrews.
Next week: 3M Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN
Site: Gullane, Scotland.
Course: Gullane GC. Yardage: 6,390. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $225,000.
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).
Defending champion: Mi Hyang Lee.
Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.
Last tournament: Thidapa Suwannapura won the Marathon Classic.
Notes: The tournament is being played on the same course where the Scottish Open on the European Tour was held two weeks ago. ... This is the second straight year the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour are co-sanctioning the tournament. ... The Women's British Open is next week at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, giving the players consecutive weeks of links golf. ... Mel Reid of England is in the field. She worked for BBC Radio during the British Open at Carnoustie. ... Among the LPGA Tour alternates are Yani Tseng, a former world No. 1, and Brittany Lang, who won the U.S. Women's Open two years ago. ... Brittany Lincicome, who missed the cut on the PGA Tour last week, is not in the field. ... Also not playing are Inbee Park, Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson.
Next week: Ricoh Women's British Open.
Online: www.lpga.com and www.ladieseuropeantour.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
PORSCHE EUROPEAN OPEN
Site: Hamburg, Germany.
Course: Green Eagle GC. Yardage: 7,583. Par: 72.
Purse: 2 million euros. Winner's share: 333,333 euros.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday-Monday, 2-6 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).
Defending champion: Jordan Smith.
Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.
Last week: Francesco Molinari won the British Open.
Notes: Masters champion Patrick Reed is in the field for the second straight year. He tied for 19th last year. ... Reed led the Race to Dubai for three straight months after winning the Masters under Molinari surpassed him last week by capturing the British Open. ... Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau and Pat Perez also are playing, giving the tournament four PGA Tour winners from this season. ... This will be the eighth European Tour start of the year for Casey, whose best finish on the tour is a tie for ninth in Abu Dhabi. He is holding down the eighth and final qualifying spot in the Ryder Cup standings. ... The tournament began in 1978 at Walton Heath and was won by Bobby Wadkins, who never won on the PGA Tour. It was not played from 2010 until returning to the European Tour schedule in 2010 in Germany with Porsche as the title sponsor. ... Lee Westwood in 1999 was the last time a player won the European Open and qualified for the Ryder Cup team.
Next week: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
WEB.COM TOUR
PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Springfield, Mo.
Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.
Purse: $675,000. Winner's share: $121,500.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Ben Silverman.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Last week: David Skinns won the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Next week: Digital Ally Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Asian Tour: Royal Cup, Phoenix Gold Golf and CC, Pattaya, Thailand. Defending champion: Shiv Kapur. Online: www.asiantour.com
Japan Golf Tour: ISPS Handa Match Play, Hatoyama CC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.jgto.org
Challenge Tour: Euram Bank Open, Adamstal GC, Ramsau, Austia. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
PGA Tour China: Beijing Championship, Topwin Golf and CC, Beijing. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/china
WOMEN
Symetra Tour: Fuccillo Kia Classic of NY, Capital Hills at Albany, N.Y. Defending champion: Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Online: www.symetratour.com
Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, Narusawa GC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Misuzu Narita. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
