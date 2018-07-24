Browns rookie QB Mayfield signs contract, avoids holdout

This June 12, 2018 photo shows Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns have signed Mayfield to his rookie contract. The Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma signed Tuesday, July 24, 2018 a day before Cleveland’s players are due to report to training camp. Mayfield is not expected to start in his first season as the Browns intend to play Tyrod Taylor, who led Buffalo to the playoffs last season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Tony Dejak AP