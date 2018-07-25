Sherman cleared to practice for 49ers at start of camp

FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman catches a ball during NFL football practice at the team’s headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. Sherman has been cleared to practice for the 49ers at the start of training camp. Sherman joined San Francisco after getting released by rival Seattle following season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. Sherman pronounced himself 100 percent when he reported to camp Wednesday, July 25, and will take part in the team’s first practice Thursday. Sherman earned a $2 million bonus for passing his physical. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Jeff Chiu AP