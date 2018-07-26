Falcons WR Julio Jones will report to training camp

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game between the Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Atlanta. A person familiar with the discussions says the Atlanta Falcons won’t renegotiate Julio Jones’ contract this season, casting doubts on whether the star receiver will be in training camp next week. The person, speaking on condition of anomity because the contract talks have not been made public, said Thursday, July 19, 2018, that the Falcons informed Jones a few weeks ago that they didn’t have room under the salary cap to offer him a new deal. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File) Chris O'Meara AP