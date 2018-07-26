FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game between the Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Atlanta. A person familiar with the discussions says the Atlanta Falcons won’t renegotiate Julio Jones’ contract this season, casting doubts on whether the star receiver will be in training camp next week. The person, speaking on condition of anomity because the contract talks have not been made public, said Thursday, July 19, 2018, that the Falcons informed Jones a few weeks ago that they didn’t have room under the salary cap to offer him a new deal. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
Falcons WR Julio Jones will report to training camp

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer

July 26, 2018 12:21 AM

ATLANTA

Julio Jones will be in training camp for the Atlanta Falcons.

Less than 24 hours before players are required to report, general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the two sides reached an agreement to renegotiate Jones' contract in 2019. That was apparently good enough to get a commitment from the star receiver to be in camp by Thursday's 4 p.m. deadline.

After several receivers signed lucrative new contracts during the offseason, Jones pressed the Falcons to redo his deal — even though he still has three years remaining on a $71.3 million contract that included $47 million in guaranteed money. The Falcons balked at Jones' demands, which led to him skipping offseason workouts as well as a mandatory minicamp.

Now, it appears the impasse is over, resolving a key issue that hung over an Atlanta team expected to be one of the top contenders in the NFC.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

