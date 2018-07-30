Osuna sent to Astros by Blue Jays for Giles in closer swap

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Roberto Osuna throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game in Minneapolis. The Houston Astros traded Ken Giles to the Blue Jays along with a pair of pitching prospects for Roberto Osuna. Houston also sent right-handers David Paulino and Hector Perez to Toronto as part of the deal, struck a day before the deadline for trades without waivers. The 23-year-old Osuna is eligible to pitch in the major leagues starting Sunday after a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Jim Mone, file AP Photo