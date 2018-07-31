D-backs look to bolster bullpen with pair of deadline deals

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Miami Marlins’ Brad Ziegler delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, in Miami. Right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who bolstered their bullpen for the pennant race and gave up Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld to the Florida Marlins, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Wilfredo Lee AP