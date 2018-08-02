It’s official: Josh Belk added to Gamecocks roster

Josh Belk officially became a member of South Carolina’s football team on Thursday.

The Clemson transfer reported for fall camp along with the rest of the Gamecocks on Thursday. He joins South Carolina just eight months after originally signing with the Tigers out of high school and will wear No. 96 for USC.

Muschamp said the team will ask for an NCAA waiver to allow the 6-foot-3, 309-pounder to play in 2018. If his waiver is denied, he won’t be eligible to play until the 2019 season.

“They’ve been much more lenient in transfer situations,” Muschamp said of the NCAA. “I think Josh has got a very good case for that.”

A four-star prospect out of Richburg, Belk announced he was transferring from Clemson in May. He made a verbal commitment to South Carolina in June.

“They said I’ll be a good help to the team because I can move all around the defensive line with them in their packages that they run,” Belk told The State at the time.

Belk was rated a top 10 defensive tackle in the country coming out of Lewisville High School.





South Carolina holds its first preseason practice on Friday.