Bryan McClendon gives his early thoughts on QBs Jake Bentley, Dakereon Joyner
South Carolina football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon explains what Gamecock QB Jake Bentley needs to do to cut down on interceptions and how freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner has adjusted to campus.
New South Carolina football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon gave his thoughts on what the Gamecocks need to improve upon, how he will implement his style and tempo and what he has to do to make his system accessible to every player.