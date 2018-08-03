Porcello’s 1-hitter leads Red Sox over Yankees 4-1

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is held back by first base umpire Phil Cuzzi (10) as Cora argues with home plate umpire Adam Hamari after both Red Sox and New York Yankees pitchers were warned against hitting batters, during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Boston. Cora was ejected. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Elise Amendola AP