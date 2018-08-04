New Zealander wins Maine’s Beach to Beacon 10k road race

A New Zealander has won the Beach to Beacon 10k road race in Maine.
Twenty-eight-year-old Jake Robertson finished Saturday with an unofficial time of 27 minutes, 37 seconds.
Twenty-year-old Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei (TOO'-ee) of Kenya was the first woman across the finish line with an unofficial time of 31:21.
More than 6,500 runners participated in Maine's biggest road race, which was the brainchild of Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson.
Samuelson created the 6.2-mile race that starts at Crescent Beach State Park and ends at Fort Williams, home to the Portland Head Light. It follows her old training route growing up in Cape Elizabeth.
