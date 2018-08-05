Angels’ Scioscia nixes report he’ll step down as ‘poppycock’

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia speaks during a press conference before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Angels, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Cleveland. Scioscia has strongly dismissed a report that he’s stepping down after this season as “just chatter.” Scioscia, who has managed the Angels since 2000, said before Sunday’s series finale against the Indians that he won’t talk about his future with the club until the season ends. Tony Dejak AP Photo