Nebraska’s 3-man quarterback race remains too close to call

Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (2), Tristan Gebbia (14) and Andrew Bunch (17) stand together during NCAA college football fall practice in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Nebraska’s three-man quarterback race remains too close to call. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco says Martinez, Gebbia and Bunch continue to get an equal number of snaps with the first-string offense. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik AP