He’s coached some all-time great receivers. USC’s are there with ‘best ones I’ve had’

South Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner has seen a lot of pass-catching come through in 30-plus years on the sidelines.

The first Miami team he was with had the likes of NFL Hallof Famer Michael Irvin and All-Pro Brian Blades. He later coached Hurricanes teams that featured Andre Johnson, and Ole Miss squads with the likes of Mike Wallace and Laquon Treadwell.

So he’s man who’s watched a few good receivers, and now is watching a few more good ones in Columbia.

“It’s up there with the best ones I’ve had,” Werner said. “And I’ve been really lucky to have some great ones. I’m really, really excited.”

The Gamecocks will boast the likes of Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards, Shi Smith and OrTre Smith, who have all been full-season starters and shown flashes.

Samuel has demonstrated the heights of his skill in several spots. Edwards is a player any quarterback can throw it up to and let him go get it. Shi Smith showed explosiveness in the bowl game, and OrTre Smith boasts uncommon size.

The coach said it makes life easier on his guys, as it takes just a little of the pressure off.

“That’s what I tell the quarterbacks every day,” Werner said. “You don’t have to force a ball, thinking that, man, this is my chance to get a big plays because with these guys, they’re going to make plays for you all the time. So if you don’t have something, throw it away. Next play, throw it out there and they’re going to make a play.”