Josh Belk in uniform and practicing, plus other Gamecocks football practice observations

South Carolina football opened the first three periods of Firday’s practice to the media. A few observations from the seventh practice of the preseason.
▪ Clemson transfer defensive lineman Josh Belk was in uniform for the first time we’ve seen. He wore a helmet and no pads, as he has to go through a few practices before putting on the full uniform.
In the open periods of practice, he was going through position drills. The former blue chip recruit had been out of uniform through at least Tuesday’s practice.
▪ Jabari Ellis, Steven Montac and Maxwell Iyama were out of yellow non-contact jerseys, meaning they’re able to fully practice. Ellis had missed the start of camp after a knee scope.
▪ Players in yellow included Lavonte Valentine, Sean McGonigal, Wyatt Campbell, Chad Terrell, Patrick Reedy, J.T. Ibe, Josh Vann. Rosendo Louis was also in yellow, but was out of his shoulder sling.
▪ Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn was fully out of uniform and standing on the sidelines.
▪ NFL Scouts present included the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets.
▪ Among players working on fielding punts were Nick Harvey, Shi Smith, Josh Vann and Bryan Edwards.
▪ We got a quick look at what might approximate a current depth chart for the defense. Not much change from the first time we saw it.
1ST TEAM
DL: D.J. Wonnum, Javon Kinlaw, Keir Thomas (at tackle), Aaron Sterling (end)
LB: Bryson Allen-Williams, T.J. Brunson, Sherrod Greene
DB: Jamyest Williams, Steven Montac, Keisean Nixon (nickel), Rashad Fenton, Nick Harvey
2ND TEAM
DL: Daniel Fennell (end), Shameik Blackshear, Kobe Smith, Kingsley Enagbare (the group looked to be in a three-down front with Enagbare as an end of sorts)
LB: Damani Staley, Zay Brown, Ernest Jones
DB: R.J. Roderick (nickel), Jonathan Gipson (safety), Jaycee Horn (corner), Jaylin Dickerson (safety), Israel Mukuamu (corner)
Interestingly, Zay Brown, who has been working with the linebackers, appeared to be at a weakside linebacker spot, one of the positions in the box.
▪ We were also treated to some work in the Oklahoma drill. With the caveat that it’s a drill that favors the offense, here are a few outcomes.
-Javon Kinlaw got the best of Zack Bailey early.
-Mon Denson had a pair of good reps against Eldridge Thompson and T.J. Brunson
-Ty’Son Williams got the best of Sherrod Greene on a rep.
-Jacob August and Brad Johnson faced off twice, each appearing to take one. Johnson also had trouble with one rep against tight end Evan Hinson.
-Reserve offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes had one very nice rep
-Defensive tackle Rick Sandidge had one very freshman moment where he got put on the ground on a rep and slammed a fist in frustration. That will happen when a young guy at that spot faces off with a veteran.
