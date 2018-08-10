Panthers’ Cam Newton shares words with Bills’ Kelvin Benjamin
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin before Thursday's preseason matchup, but when the game was over, Newton left the field with a smile and the stadium without comment.
