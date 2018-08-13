Harbaugh doesn’t expect Michigan players to be suspended

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh adjusts his cap on the field during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. This year’s class of Division I transfers with the potential to impact their new teams right away this season might be headlined by Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. The transfer from Ole Miss could take over as starter for the Wolverines, who struggled in the passing game last year under coach Jim Harbaugh. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File) Tony Ding AP