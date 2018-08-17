Amid turmoil, USA Gymnastics takes small steps forward

Morgan Hurd practices on the balance beam during a training session at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Boston. The mandate to change the culture within USA Gymnastics will take years. Yet there are small signs at the U.S. Championships that the process has already begun under new high performance director Tom Forster, from quiet chats during the middle of meets to impromptu phone calls of encouragement. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo