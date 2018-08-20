Where Clemson ranks in first AP Poll

The Clemson football team is starting 2018 in a familiar place in the AP poll.
The top two.
The Tigers are ranked No. 2 behind Alabama in the preseason AP top 25 after finishing 12-2 last season. The rest of the top five includes No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Ohio State.
Clemson only faces one opponent ranked in the preseason top 25 - No. 19 Florida State. The Tigers will face the Seminoles in Tallahassee on Oct. 27.
Clemson was also ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll when it was released earlier this month.
The Tigers open the season Sept. 1 when they host Furman at Death Valley.
AP Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio St.
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Auburn
10. Penn St.
11. Michigan St.
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. Southern Cal
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi St.
19. Florida St.
20. Virginia Tech
21. UCF
22. Boise St.
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU
