IndyCar driver Robert Wickens breathing on own after wreck

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Robert Wickens prepares to qualify for an IndyCar series auto race in Long Pond, Pa. Wickens underwent surgery this week on his right arm and lower extremities and tests showed the Canadian does not have injuries that have not already been detected. Wickens previously had titanium rods and screws placed in his spine to stabilize a fracture associated with a spinal cord injury suffered in a weekend crash at Pocono Raceway. IndyCar said in a statement Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, the severity of the spinal cord injury is still unknown. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo