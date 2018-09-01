Bears see better days with Mack, new weapons for Trubisky

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, in Denver. The Bears spent the offseason loading up around Trubisky, hoping to accelerate their prized quarterback’s development and energize a franchise with four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North. Jack Dempsey, File AP Photo